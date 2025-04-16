A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly making threats against Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard and her family.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Georgia announced on Tuesday that the man, Aliakbar Mohammad Amin, was “arrested and charged pursuant to a criminal complaint with transmitting interstate threats to injure” Tulsi Gabbard and her family.

“Threatening to harm public officials is a criminal act that cannot be excused as political discourse,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Richard S. Moultrie, Jr. “Our Office, in coordination with our law enforcement partners, will vigorously prosecute individuals who commit these acts of violence.”

“The FBI sees all threatening communications as a serious federal offense. We will employ every investigative tool and resource available to identify those responsible and ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Let this arrest serve as a clear warning: if you engage in this kind of criminal behavior, you will be caught and you will go to prison.”

According to alleged texts sent by Amin between March 29 and April 1, 2025, he made violent threats against Gabbard, vowing to kill her wishing death to America.

“You and your family are going to die soon” and “I will personally do the job if necessary,” said one alleged threat.

“Death to America means death to America literally, Tulsi is living on borrowed time,” he allegedly said in another threat.

“The home you two own . . . is a legitimate target and will be hit at a time and place of our choosing,” he also allegedly said.

“Prepare to die, you, Tulsi, and everyone you hold dear. America will burn,” another allegedly said.

Federal agents also discovered during the investigation that Amin allegedly threatened Gabbard on social media and posted an image “depicting a firearm pointed at a photograph of DNI Gabbard, and a second image of a firearm pointed at a photograph of DNI Gabbard and her husband.”

A firearm was also seized by federal agents when searching Amin’s home.

