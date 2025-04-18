Trans Athletes Are Destroying Women’s Sports: It’s Time to Draw the Line

The following content is sponsored by PragerU.

Women and girls across America are under attack. Across the country and on the global stage, biological men are continuing to invade women’s sports, robbing female athletes of opportunities, titles, scholarships, and dreams. And while courageous voices are speaking out, far too many institutions continue to cave to radical gender ideology rather than defend fairness and truth.

But there is hope—and real momentum.

The Tipping Point: President Trump’s Bold Action

On February 5, 2025, President Trump signed a landmark executive order: “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.” The order bans biological males from competing in women’s sports at all public schools and universities—a massive win for fairness, science, and sanity.

Following this decisive leadership, even the NCAA—a longtime enabler of trans inclusion—updated its policies to match the new federal standard. These victories are a testament to growing public pressure and a nationwide demand for common sense in athletics.

But let’s be clear: this battle is far from over.

The Fight Continues—Even in the Face of Progress

Despite these victories, many athletic programs across the country continue to allow men to compete against women. Worse still, international bodies like the Olympic Committee persist in legitimizing this unfairness. As America prepares to host the 2028 Olympic Games, we face a pivotal moment.

If we don’t act now, the world will watch our nation betray its own female athletes on our own soil.

This isn’t just bad policy—it’s a war on women.

Real Women, Real Losses

Female athletes are already paying the price. Selina Soule, once a top high school sprinter in Connecticut, saw her dreams crushed as biological males dominated her events—stealing not only titles but chances to advance in her sport.

Taylor Silverman, a professional skateboarder, has lost to biological men in multiple competitions. Despite backlash for speaking out, she continues to bravely advocate for fairness—becoming a symbol of resistance against this ideological takeover.

And just last month, Stephanie Turner, a female fencer, refused to compete against a transgender male at a Maryland tournament. For taking a knee in protest, she was disqualified. Now she’s set to testify before Congress on May 7, alongside USA Fencing’s chairman—who has publicly supported trans inclusion.

These women are not alone. Over 800,000 people have already signed the petition to save women’s sports.

The Science Is Clear and the Stakes Are High

This isn’t complicated. Men and women are biologically different, and those differences matter—especially in competitive sports. Female athletes spend years training, practicing, and sacrificing to compete at the highest levels. Yet all of that can be erased the moment they’re forced to line up against a biological male.

We’re watching the integrity of women’s sports disintegrate before our eyes. Unless we stand up and say “enough,” future generations of girls won’t have the chance to compete on a level playing field.

PragerU Is Leading the Charge

PragerU is educating millions of Americans with free videos that expose the truth about biological differences and the radical agenda threatening our culture. As a leading conservative nonprofit, PragerU is empowering citizens to push back—and change the conversation.

But to keep winning, we need your voice.

