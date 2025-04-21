Democrats Try to Own Trump White House for Using Real Eggs for Easter Egg Roll: ‘Americans Dyed Potatoes’

Democrats attempted to own the Trump administration by criticizing it for using real eggs for Monday’s White House Easter Egg Roll, claiming that Americans instead dyed potatoes due to the prices.

“Trump’s White House is using 30,000 real eggs worth over $15,500 for their Easter Egg Roll,” the Democrats’ official account — which boasts 2.3 million followers — said on X on the day of the annual tradition.

“Meanwhile, Americans dyed potatoes instead of eggs this Easter to save money,” they bizarrely claimed.

Many social media users were perplexed by the claims of these Democrats.

“Not a single American dyed potatoes,” one said.

“Well, unfortunately that’s false. They used the small and medium sized eggs which were donated by egg farmers. These eggs are not typically sold in stores,” another said. “And no one, I mean no one, is using dyed potatoes.”

“I live in Idaho. We dye Easter eggs here. Not potatoes. lol,” another remarked as others roasted Democrats for claiming that Americans had to dye potatoes.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins shared a video of the White House Easter bunny holding a chart with the caption, “Nothing says @WhiteHouse Easter Egg Roll quite like a bunny rocking a handy dandy egg chart! ” The chart itself showed egg prices falling.

“Wholesale Egg Prices: down 56%,” she wrote.

As Breitbart News quoted an Axios report at the end of March that explained, “The price of eggs has taken a sharp plunge as Americans have watched the cost of the grocery staple shift downward since mid-February,” and continued:

The drop in prices comes as the nation has been grappling with a bird flu outbreak that has affected egg prices and farmers, per Breitbart News. According to the Axios report, “The average wholesale price of a dozen eggs was $3 Friday, down 8% from $3.27 on March 21, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data released Friday.”

In February, Rollins told Breitbart News that the administration was keenly focused on lowering the price of eggs.

“So when the president obviously ran again and began to talk directly to the American people it was border security, it was peace through strength, it was education opportunity, but right up there was food prices,” she said. “In many of his interviews and many of his campaign stops, he talked about what happened under Joe Biden and the inflation rates and what that has done to moms who are trying to buy groceries. I am a mom of four teenagers. I feel this like everybody else does. It’s really imperative to me and it’s very top of the list to work as very hard as I can to help the president effectuate his vision on this issue of food prices, and specifically with eggs.”

Speaking on the matter last week, Trump told reporters, “By the way, prices are down.”

“Groceries are down. Eggs, which they — you hit me so hard. I’ll never forget the first … day, first week in office, they were screaming at me about eggs. I said, ‘What’s going with eggs?’ They were doubling and tripling. I said, ‘I just got here.’ They were up like double, triple, and you couldn’t get any,” Trump continued.