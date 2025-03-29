Egg Prices Take Sharp Plunge as Americans Watch Costs Trend Downward

The price of eggs has taken a sharp plunge as Americans have watched the cost of the grocery staple shift downward since mid-February, Axios reported Friday.

The drop in prices comes as the nation has been grappling with a bird flu outbreak that has affected egg prices and farmers, per Breitbart News.

According to the Axios report, “The average wholesale price of a dozen eggs was $3 Friday, down 8% from $3.27 on March 21, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data released Friday.”

“It’s down 63% from a record $8.15 in the Feb. 21 report,” the article reads. “Inventories are recovering amid a sudden and largely unexplained slowdown in bird flu cases. The Trump administration has also taken steps to boost egg imports to combat higher prices.”

Earlier this month, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) told Breitbart News, “We have to protect our farmers,” when speaking about what the bird flu did to egg prices and farmers across the nation.

He also mentioned Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins:

“Again, you’re talking to somebody that just hates regulations, but well, because it’s here, because of some unreasonable regulations that allowed this to happen, we need to protect the people against this, and then again, be able to protect for eggs,” he said, calling for protections of American farmers as well. “I saw Brooke Rollins, and I’m a big fan of hers, and we’re getting ready to import hundreds and hundreds of thousands of eggs, and you know, that’s fine, but it needs to be a short period of time, because we have to protect our farmers here,” he added.

When asked on March 21 what she would say to Americans struggling to afford eggs, Rollins said prices have been trending downward for approximately three weeks, per News Nation.

“We released a pretty massive, bold plan about three and a half weeks ago including biosecurity measures, repopulating the chickens much more quickly, deregulating, getting government off the back of our poultry producers, importing eggs. We’ve been bringing in eggs from Turkey and South Korea, we’ve got another couple of countries we talked to yesterday to try to get supplies back up while we repopulate the chickens that were affected by avian bird flu,” she explained:

Breitbart News’s John Carney reported on March 13 that the price of eggs was finally falling after months of high costs, bringing relief to Americans who had been suffering from inflation.

Carney noted:

The decline comes as supply constraints ease, with the USDA reporting no significant outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI)—aka, bird flu—in nearly two weeks. The disease has been a major driver of egg shortages, forcing farmers to cull millions of hens and sending prices soaring over the past year.

In November, a CBS/YouGov survey found a plurality of Americans believed then President-elect Donald Trump would bring down the cost of food and groceries, per Breitbart News.