The Trump administration is reportedly considering several different ways to increase U.S. birth rates after historic declines, including a $5,000 baby bonus.

The New York Times reported Monday that the administration is toying with several ideas and incentives to address this lingering problem. As Breitbart News reported, the U.S. birth rate fell to an all-time low in 2023. The provisional number of births for the United States was 3,591,328 in 2023, down from 2022, which saw 3,667,758 — a difference of 76,430 births.

According to reports, one of the proposals to encourage women to have children includes a $5,000 baby bonus, which would be given to mothers after delivery of their child. Another proposal involves saving 30 percent of Fulbright program scholarships for those who are married or have children.

The administration is also considering a more educational approach, supposedly floating a government program that would help educate women about their cycles and, by consequence, have a better idea about their ovulation window and the ideal time to conceive.

According to the Times:

Policy experts and advocates of boosting the birthrate have been meeting with White House aides, sometimes handing over written proposals on ways to help or convince women to have more babies, according to four people who have been part of the meetings who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

However, the Times makes it clear the Trump administration itself has yet to say what ideas it is realistically considering to boost declining U.S. birth rates.

Last year’s report on declining birth rates continued to display the pattern that has been seen over the past several years, with birth rates declining by an average of two percent per year from 2015 to 2020, according to data from the National Center for Health Statistics’ “Births: Provisional Data for 2023.” The rate declined by an average of four percent from 2019 to 2020.

“The general fertility rate was 54.4 births per 1,000 females ages 15–44, down 3% from 2022,” according to the results.

To this end — of making it easier for Americans to start a family — Trump has promised to revive the American dream, which includes reducing the cost of housing.