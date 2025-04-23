Trade deals should be the priority in President Donald Trump’s next 100 days in office, Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Cloud reflected on the many successes Trump has had as the 100th day of his second term approaches.

“The border has been tremendously successful, you know. As he said in his joint session of Congress, you know, all we needed was a new president. … That wasn’t a surprise, though,” he said.

Cloud noted that the success of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) could stand as the biggest surprise in the first 100 days of the second Trump term, because he said while they knew there was waste, fraud, and abuse, they were finally able to do something about it.

“They’ve been able, finally, you know, from an oversight perspective, we’ve been trying to ask, we’ve been asking these questions for years, but we had an executive branch that wouldn’t work with us or work to get answers, and they would slow roll investigations and do all these kind of things. And so [this] is the first time we have an executive branch who’s trying to get the same answers to these questions and have the technology tools to go in and map all this out,” he said.

LISTEN:

“But the amount of money, the extent of it, is tremendous. But then also the way this entire apparatus, this money laundering system to uphold the left, in a sense, through all the NGOs that have been set up through taxpayer-funded efforts to go to these left-leaning fronts, basically through these NGOs, and then the media apparatus and the way tax dollars were being used, I think, to uphold and to give the left a heartbeat in our country has been pretty eye opening,” he added.

When asked what the focus should be in the second 100-day period, Cloud said the focus should be on trade deals.

“I think trade deals, these trade deals coming through, is gonna be pretty key,” Cloud said. “What the President is doing is needed. We have to have a course correction.”

“He’s putting the right foundation back in place in America,” he said, emphasizing that trade deals will “provide a lot of confidence and get our economy rolling.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.