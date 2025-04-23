President Donald Trump said that the entire world wants to be a part of trade negotiations with the United States when asked about discussions with China on Wednesday.

Trump’s comments came during an impromptu press gaggle after surveying the North Lawn of the White House for the best spot to stake a massive flag pole.

“We’re going to have a fair deal with China. It’s going to be fair,” Trump said.

Trump also told a reporter that the administration was “actively” talking with China.

“Everything’s active. Everybody wants to be a part of what we’re doing,” Trump said. “They know that they can’t get away with it any longer, but they’re still going to do fine, and we’re going to have a country that you can be proud of, not a laughing stock all over the world for many years.”

The White House notably revealed on Tuesday that the administration had received 18 formal trade offers and the trade team was set to meet with 34 countries this week.

Speaking broadly about trade negotiations earlier in the gaggle, Trump said there is “a lot of action going on.”

Citing anonymous sources, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the Trump administration was weighing reducing tariffs on Chinese goods, but White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shut down the prospect of a “unilateral reduction.”

“Let me be clear, there will be no unilateral reduction in tariffs against China. The president has made it clear: China needs to make a deal with the United States of America, and we are optimistic that it will happen,” Leavitt told Fox News’s America Reports in the afternoon.

“We certainly need to see a reduction in tariffs and nonmonetary tariff barriers from China as well, and we also need to continue seeing these companies abroad return their manufacturing to the United States of America so we can shore up these critical supply chains,” she added.