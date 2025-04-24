Watch Live: Donald Trump Meets with Prime Minister of Norway

President Donald Trump meets with Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in the Oval Office on Thursday, April 24.

Trump continues to host foreign leaders at the White House since the beginning of his second presidential term, meeting with El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni last week.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced this week that Trump will be traveling to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in May.