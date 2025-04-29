Forcing changes in trade practices with China is “not going to happen overnight,” Rep. Jimmy Patronis (R-FL) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, discussing how President Donald Trump is handling the trade war.

“I think when he decided to do global tariff negotiations, I think that was important for the way this man negotiates,” the congressman began. “If you blanketly throw it out there, because there’s countries all over the world that have an unfair trading environment, at least in our eyes,” he said, expressing curiosity in what Trump received in deals from nations “all over the globe, without even a phone call.”

“You know, look, I don’t want any part of this. This is why I’m willing to do, you know, let’s, let’s cut a deal right now. So there was a lot of low hanging fruit deals that were cut, but yeah, to your point, China was [an] 800 pound gorilla that we’re trying to make the negotiation with,” Patronis explained.

LISTEN:

“[For] years I’ve talked to other economic development players in other countries, and I would ask them, I would say, look, I said, I said, why can’t we onboard or ship jobs to your country? You know, it’s just a way to diversify the economy. And, you know, they said, ‘Well, look, we can’t, we can’t fight China. We get a lot of pharmaceuticals from there,'” he said, laying out the situation.

Ultimately, Patronis said there are certain things that China has a “stranglehold on,” and they know it and use it as leverage.

“We’re going to have to make some investments in our country. These are not going to take place overnight, but I think the biggest one is just making sure that we’re taking care of the medications, the maintenance drugs, all these things, and produce them and in a place in the United States that allows us to have some credibility, some comfort, also some supply chain, safety and security,” Patronis said. “There’s a lot of work to be need to become with China, but it’s not going to happen overnight.”

