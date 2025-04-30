Exclusive—Sen. Tommy Tuberville: Pete Hegseth Isn’t the Hero We Deserve, But the Hero We Need

It’s no secret in Washington that the globalist Democrats and woke media are working together with one singular goal in mind: to take down Donald Trump and derail his America First agenda. The latest target? President Trump’s Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth. I’m convinced that many Democrats would rather see America and its leaders fail than see this country succeed. It’s sad, but true.

When President Trump nominated Pete Hegseth to serve as Secretary of the Department of Defense (DOD), he intentionally picked someone who understands what it means to fight for this country—not from behind a desk, but from the frontlines. Pete didn’t inherit stars on his uniform. He earned his stripes in the Middle East. He’s one of the few in Washington who’s been in the fight and experienced the traumas of war. He knows firsthand what the warfighter goes through each and every day, which is why military recruiting has skyrocketed under his leadership.

Predictably, Democrats, the Swamp, and RINO Republicans immediately banded together in opposition to Hegseth’s nomination. I’m convinced that their only real opposition to Hegseth was because he was not a part of the Military Industrial Complex. As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I enthusiastically supported Hegseth’s nomination because of his outsider status—and I’m continuing to fight for him today.

Unfortunately, the smears have only gotten worse since his confirmation. Globalists, the media, and some Republicans are working overtime to try to take Hegseth down. Their latest obsession are the various publicity stunts coming from several disgruntled former employees who were fired by Secretary Hegseth. It’s clear as day that these efforts to embarrass Hegseth are nothing more than desperate attempts to salvage reputations and distract from the successes he is already having at the Pentagon.

The truth is, Hegseth inherited a complete mess at DOD. The Pentagon has failed an audit seven years in a row. And thanks to the Biden administration’s horrible withdrawal from Afghanistan, our enemies were emboldened. Instead of working to deter World War III, however, Joe Biden’s Pentagon was more focused on social justice. In 2024 alone, the Biden Defense Department requested more than $114 million for DEI initiatives. Meanwhile, recruitment was at historic lows. Military readiness was slipping. And the world saw a weakened United States.

Pete Hegseth made it clear that he’s here to reverse course. And the changes are already visible. Secretary Hegseth has spearheaded the elimination of more than 200 diversity and inclusion positions and cut more than $580 million in wasteful grants and contracts.

Instead, he’s prioritized warfighter readiness and mission focus over political correctness. He’s restored merit-based promotions, re-focused leadership training on battlefield effectiveness, terminated taxpayer-funded abortions for military personnel, and re-instilled discipline as the cornerstone of service. This isn’t just theory—the department is actively removing woke DEI materials from service academies and replacing them with warfighting-centric curricula.

He’s also cut through bloated procurement delays and brought transparency to the defense budget. Pete knows that our troops need equipment that works, leadership that listens, and policies that defend the homeland, and protect our military personnel at home and abroad. Under Secretary Hegseth’s leadership, the department has moved to reduce acquisition timelines, fast-track critical updates to systems, and is making sure the U.S. is ready to compete and win wars in the 21st Century.

And it’s not just about equipment. Pete has doubled down on his support for the warfighter by improving access to mental health services and other resources that boost morale and readiness across the board. When I met with Pete during his confirmation process, I told him plainly not go to Washington to make friends, but to be there to fight for the warfighter. So far, he’s kept that promise.

I can’t speak for everyone, but I know the folks I have talked to in my state of Alabama appreciate a leader who’s not afraid to question the status quo in Washington. We need a Secretary of Defense who’s focused on one thing—defending America. And that’s what Pete Hegseth is doing. Under the Biden administration, thirteen American troops needlessly lost their lives because of poor planning at the Department of Defense. Under President Trump and Pete Hegseth, we have executed successful strikes against the terrorist Houthis that have resulted in critical shipping lanes being reopened. Pete Hegseth didn’t sign up to be liked by the D.C. cocktail circuit. He committed to making our Military Great Again—and that’s exactly what he’s doing.

The Swamp doesn’t like people it can’t control. But America loves leaders who tell the truth and fight for what matters. Pete Hegseth is one of those leaders. So, let’s be clear: Pete’s not the problem. He’s the solution. And while the Swamp keeps losing its ever-loving mind because we have leaders who are putting America First again, Secretary Hegseth will keep marching forward, focused on the only thing that matters—making our military the strongest, fiercest, and most respected fighting force the world has ever known.

Tommy Tuberville is the U.S. senator from Alabama and a legendary college football coach.