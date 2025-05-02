Several congressional Democrats in toss-up districts pocketed thousands of dollars from Salvadoran-vacationing Reps. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) and Maxine Dexter (D-OR) last month, prompting the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) to demand they “return every dollar or admit they’ve sold out our national security for campaign cash.”

Multiple representatives considered to be in vulnerable districts for the 2026 House races by the Cook Political Report each reportedly received $1,000 from Frost, who recently returned from a trip to El Salvador to advocate for the return of accused MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported in March.

Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show Frost’s campaign committee donating to the following toss-up district candidates just weeks before his trip to Latin America:

Derek Tran (CA-45) – $1,000 Adam Gray (CA-13) – $1,000 Emilia Sykes (OH-13) – $1,000 Gabe Vasquez (NM-02) – $1,000 Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) – $1,000 Laura Gillen (NY-04) – $1,000 Vicente Gonzalez (TX-34) – $1,000 Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA-03) – $1,000

Frost also recently donated thousands of dollars to numerous other Democrats running in less precarious districts:

Josh Harder (CA-09) – $1,000 George Whitesides (CA-27) – $1,000 Dave Min (CA-47) – $1,000 Eugene Vindman (VA-07) – $1,000 Kristen McDonald Rivet (MI-08) – $1,000 Nellie Pou (NJ-09) – $1,000 Susie Lee (NV-03) – $1,000 Tom Suozzi (NY-03) – $1,000 Josh Riley (NY-19) – $1,000 Frank Mrvan (IN-01) – $1,000 Dina Titus (NV-01) – $1,000 Steven Horsford (NV-04) – $1,000

Dexter, who joined Frost in El Salvador to protest the deportation of Abrego Garcia — who was reportedly arrested with two other suspected MS-13 gang members in March — also made hefty donations to fellow Democrats through her leadership PAC.

Democrats who accepted Maxine Dexter’s campaign donation include:

Dave Min (CA-47) – $1,000 Derek Tran (CA-45) – $1,000 George Whitesides (CA-27) – $1,000 Janelle Bynum (OR-05) – $1,000 Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA-03) – $1,000

The NRCC is demanding answers from those Democrats who accepted the donations and released a fiery statement to Breitbart News.

“These vulnerable House Democrats welcome donations from their radical colleagues catering to illegal immigrants instead of securing the border,” said NRCC spokesman Ben Petersen. These Democrats should return every dollar or admit they’ve sold out our national security for campaign cash.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.