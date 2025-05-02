Several congressional Democrats in toss-up districts pocketed thousands of dollars from Salvadoran-vacationing Reps. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) and Maxine Dexter (D-OR) last month, prompting the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) to demand they “return every dollar or admit they’ve sold out our national security for campaign cash.”
Multiple representatives considered to be in vulnerable districts for the 2026 House races by the Cook Political Report each reportedly received $1,000 from Frost, who recently returned from a trip to El Salvador to advocate for the return of accused MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported in March.
Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show Frost’s campaign committee donating to the following toss-up district candidates just weeks before his trip to Latin America:
Derek Tran (CA-45) – $1,000
Adam Gray (CA-13) – $1,000
Emilia Sykes (OH-13) – $1,000
Gabe Vasquez (NM-02) – $1,000
Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) – $1,000
Laura Gillen (NY-04) – $1,000
Vicente Gonzalez (TX-34) – $1,000
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA-03) – $1,000
Frost also recently donated thousands of dollars to numerous other Democrats running in less precarious districts:
Josh Harder (CA-09) – $1,000
George Whitesides (CA-27) – $1,000
Dave Min (CA-47) – $1,000
Eugene Vindman (VA-07) – $1,000
Kristen McDonald Rivet (MI-08) – $1,000
Nellie Pou (NJ-09) – $1,000
Susie Lee (NV-03) – $1,000
Tom Suozzi (NY-03) – $1,000
Josh Riley (NY-19) – $1,000
Frank Mrvan (IN-01) – $1,000
Dina Titus (NV-01) – $1,000
Steven Horsford (NV-04) – $1,000
Dexter, who joined Frost in El Salvador to protest the deportation of Abrego Garcia — who was reportedly arrested with two other suspected MS-13 gang members in March — also made hefty donations to fellow Democrats through her leadership PAC.
Democrats who accepted Maxine Dexter’s campaign donation include:
Dave Min (CA-47) – $1,000
Derek Tran (CA-45) – $1,000
George Whitesides (CA-27) – $1,000
Janelle Bynum (OR-05) – $1,000
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA-03) – $1,000
The NRCC is demanding answers from those Democrats who accepted the donations and released a fiery statement to Breitbart News.
“These vulnerable House Democrats welcome donations from their radical colleagues catering to illegal immigrants instead of securing the border,” said NRCC spokesman Ben Petersen. These Democrats should return every dollar or admit they’ve sold out our national security for campaign cash.”
Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.
