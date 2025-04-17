Democrat Gov. Wes Moore Wants Illegal Migrant ‘Brought Back Home to Maryland’

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) has endorsed Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s (D-MD) trip to El Salvador to ensure that an accused MS-13 gang member illegal alien is “brought back home to Maryland” after he was deported in March.

Instead of doing the job his constituents elected him to do in Washington, DC, the left-wing senator has taken time off to go on a trip to El Salvador “to discuss the release” of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national who illegally entered the United States and lived in Maryland until his arrest by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE):

Van Hollen claims Abrego Garcia was “legally in the United States” and there is “no evidence” he is a part of MS-13 — despite the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) disputing those claims several times.

Moore, who has served as governor of Van Hollen’s state since 2023, thanked the senator for his efforts in a post Wednesday:

“I’m grateful for @ChrisVanHollen’s leadership and his efforts to ensure Kilmar is safe and will be brought back home to Maryland,” he wrote.

The comments section under Moore’s post was ruthless, with some X users pointing out that Abrego Garcia has serious domestic abuse allegations from his wife as recently as 2021, according to court documents shared by DHS:

Others brought up Rachel Morin, a Maryland mom of five who was raped and bludgeoned to death by another Salvadoran illegal migrant in 2023:

Rachel’s mother, Patty Morin, has already put Van Hollen on blast for spending his time advocating for illegal migrant criminals instead of protecting his constituents.

“And to have a senator from Maryland who didn’t even acknowledge, or barely acknowledged my daughter, and the brutal death that she endured, leaving her five children without a mother, and now a grandbaby without a grandmother, so that he can use my taxpayer money to fly to El Salvador to bring someone back that’s not even an American citizen: Why does that person have more rights than I do, or my daughter, or my grandchildren?” the grieving mom said during a White House press conference Wednesday. “I don’t understand this.”

During his own press conference from El Salvador, Van Hollen vowed to Abrego Garcia’s family he would do “everything” he can to get him out of the Latin American country’s Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT).

“I promised them that I would do everything I could, to get him out of CECOT,” the senator said. “And, I won’t stop trying, and I can assure the President and Vice President that I may be the first United States Senator to visit El Salvador on this issue, but there will be more and there will be more members of Congress coming.”

