Angel families are finally getting “some justice” thanks to the Trump administration, as they continue to mourn their loved ones taken by unchecked illegal immigrant crime.

The White House featured several angel families in a video on the White House lawn, with the mugshots of illegal immigrants arrested serving as the backdrop.

The video showed several family members of victims of such crimes, including regular citizens, border patrol agents, and police officers.

“My name is Maria Vera Vega, and I’m the mother of Marine and Border Patrol agent Javier Vega Junior,” one mother said, holding up an image of her son. “Our son, who went by Harvey, was murdered August 3, 2014. ”

“My name is Chris Odette. I’m an angel father. My daughter Chrishia was killed September 12, 2014, by an illegal alien in Rockwall, Texas,” Odette said, holding up an image of his daughter.

A mother held up an image of her son, Ryan, and his girlfriend, who were poisoned to death by illicit fentanyl.

“I can’t bring my son back, but we are doing all of this to save the future Americans from being poisoned to death by fentanyl,” she said.

The video featured several others, including Agnes Gibboney, whose son, Ronald Silver, was murdered by a previously deported criminal illegal gang member. Another mom spoke about her son, Sergeant Brandon Mendoza of the Mesa, Arizona Police Department, who was killed by a repeat illegal alien in May 2014. She thanked the Trump administration for finally focusing on criminals who harm Americans.

“We thank the Trump administration from the bottom of our hearts,” another angel family member said.

“Without them, there would be no justice for my daughter,” Odette said.

“We’re finally getting some justice in this country for our children,” another mom said.

WATCH:

The video follows the White House’s display of illegal immigrants on the White House lawn alongside the crimes they were arrested for. The criminals and crimes include a Mexican national convicted of sexual assault of a child, a Salvadoran national convicted of sex with a minor, a Mexican national convicted of statutory rape, a Guatemalan citizen convicted for sexual assault of a child and assault, and several illegal criminals convicted for murder.