Trump to Sign Day One Executive Order Ending Biden’s EV Mandate, ‘Green New Deal’

President Donald Trump will sign executive orders on Monday to terminate the “Green New Deal” and former President Joe Biden’s electric vehicle (EV) mandate.

Trump announced his plans during his inaugural address inside the Capitol Rotunda.

“With my actions today, we will end the Green New Deal, and we will revoke the electric vehicle mandate, saving our auto industry and keeping my sacred pledge to our great American auto workers,” Trump said.

Biden’s radical EV mandate to phase out gas-powered vehicles requires that in 2032, most new cars sold in the United States will be either EVs or hybrids.

Trump vowed to reverse this policy throughout his campaign, emphasizing that leaving the policy in place would cede America’s auto industry to China.

“We’re putting tariffs on foreign cars. We’re bringing the car industry back to Michigan. The Biden electric vehicle mandate will be an economic bloodbath,” Trump told supporters at a Michigan rally last May.

“‘Crooked Joe will rip out your auto jobs and send them immediately to China,” Trump added, contrasting it with his pledge “to take jobs out of China and bring jobs back to Michigan.”

Trump reportedly plans to sign close to 200 executive orders on his first day back in the White House. First and foremost, he will roll back numerous Biden executive orders.

“Every radical and foolish executive order of the Biden administration will be repealed within hours of when I take the oath of office. Oh, you’re gonna have a lot of fun watching television tomorrow,” Trump said at his rally at Capital One Arena on Sunday night.