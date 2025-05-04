Report: Democrats Skeptical About Kamala Harris 2028 Presidential Run

Some Senate Democrats are reportedly being cautious about the possibility of failed 2024 presidential candidate former Vice President Kamala Harris running for the White House again in 2028.

One Democrat senator who did not want to be identified said “No” when asked if Harris should try again, adding that American voters were heard in November and it was time the former vice president moved on to other things, the Hill reported Sunday

The outlet continued:

Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), who ran for president in 2020, doesn’t necessarily see Harris as a frontrunner, even though polls show her leading the pack of potential candidates because of her high name ID, but said he thinks she could add “valuable perspective to the political debate.” … Democrats who think Harris could be a viable general election candidate again in 2028 believe she was handicapped by having only a few weeks to campaign as the party’s nominee, since President Biden didn’t drop out of the race until July 21.

In March, Harris reportedly said “I am staying in this fight” when asked about what comes next for her politically, according to Breitbart News.

The same month, a Morning Consult survey found that Harris was leading her party’s 2028 potential presidential primary field, Breitbart News reported.

“The survey asked both Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents who they would support in the 2028 presidential primary, and Harris — who lost handily to President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in November — is leading the pack with 36 percent support,” the outlet said.

Meanwhile, Harris’s leftist running mate in the 2024 presidential election, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), is apparently leaving open the possibility of a future run for the White House.

He said, “Look, I never had an ambition to be president or vice president. I was honored to be asked. If I feel I can serve, I will. And if nationally, people are like, ‘Dude we tried you, and look how that worked out,’ I’m good with that.”

The Hill report comes after internal Democrat polling showed the party was experiencing a brand collapse, per Breitbart News.