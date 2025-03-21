Poll: Kamala Harris Leads Democrat 2028 Presidential Field

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is leading the Democrat Party’s 2028 potential presidential primary field, a Morning Consult survey found.

The survey asked both Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents who they would support in the 2028 presidential primary, and Harris — who lost handily to President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in November — is leading the pack with 36 percent support.

In second place comes former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg with ten percent support. He raised eyebrows after formally declining a Michigan Senate bid, thereby sparking rumors he is instead eyeing the presidency in 2028.

Three more Democrats tied with five percent support each: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY), California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the latter of whom lost the last presidential election alongside Harris.

He, too, has signaled that he could be interested in a 2028 presidential bid, telling New Yorker Radio Hour that he will do “whatever it takes.”

“Look, I never had an ambition to be president or vice president. I was honored to be asked,” he said. “If I feel I can serve, I will. And if nationally, people are like, ‘Dude we tried you, and look how that worked out,’ I’m good with that.”

“If I think I could offer something… I would certainly consider that… I’ll do whatever it takes.” he said.

Walz fueled the rumors even further after announcing the launch of a national town hall tour in Republican-controlled House districts.

In sixth and seventh place came billionaire Mark Cuban and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro with four percent support each. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) garnered three percent support, followed by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), all of whom saw two percent support each.

Several others, such as Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), saw one percent support each.

It remains unclear what, precisely, Harris plans to do next, but she has since assured supporters that she is not going anywhere.

“I am staying in this fight,” she reportedly said as rumors swirl of her consideration of a gubernatorial bid in California. According to reports, she is expected to make a decision by the end of the summer.