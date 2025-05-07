Trump’s DHS Arrests Illegals at Courthouses, Reversing Biden Policy

President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is now arresting criminal illegal aliens at courthouses around the United States, reversing a Biden-era policy that gave illegal aliens “protected areas” from federal immigration enforcement.

This week, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced that the agency had restarted arresting illegal aliens at courthouses after former Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had imposed a “sanctuary courthouses” policy in April 2021 that shielded illegal aliens from the law so long as they were inside a courthouse.

“The ability of law enforcement to make arrests of criminal illegal aliens in courthouses is common sense,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

It conserves valuable law enforcement resources because they already know where a target will be. It is also safer for our officers and the community. These illegal aliens have gone through security and been screened to not have any weapons. Secretary Noem is empowering law enforcement to use common sense to remove criminal illegal aliens from American communities. [Emphasis added]

DHS officials say arrests inside courthouses are the safest way to detain illegal aliens, considering they are screened beforehand for weapons and firearms. The arrests are vital, officials say, as assaults on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have increased 413 percent.

Among those illegal aliens arrested recently in or near courthouses is Juan Carlos Baez in Boston, Massachusetts, whose arrest occurred outside the courthouse due to the city’s sanctuary policy.

Carlos Baez has prior convictions for drug trafficking of cocaine and heroin.

Likewise, ICE agents arrested Teodoro Dominguez-Rodriguez in a courthouse in Charlottesville, Virginia. Dominguez-Rodriguez is a violent criminal with a string of arrests for assault and battery, DHS said in a statement.

Ronaldo David Camacho Catana was also recently arrested near a courthouse in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Catana had been arrested by police in Philadelphia in January for drunk driving. Though ICE agents lodged a detainer against him, he was released from custody due to the city’s sanctuary policy.

