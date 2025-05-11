Podcaster Gavin Newsom Takes Break from Failing Budget to Blast Trump Tariffs in New Ad

The 30-second spot, obtained exclusively by POLITICO, marks a return to Newsom’s well-worn playbook of goading Republicans on their home turf. It is also a notable escalation of the governor’s antagonism toward Trump after months of striving to defuse tensions with the White House.

California faces a $10 billion budget shortfall that could quickly grow to $20 billion — the second year in a row that it faces such deficits. Newsom has also failed to protect his state from recent devastating wildfires.

The governor is also seeking $40 billion in fire relief from Trump. However, Newsom signed $50 million in new spending — deficits be damned — to file lawsuits the Trump administration, including on the tariff issue.

