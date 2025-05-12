Energy Department Scraps 47 Burdensome Regulations in Just 110 Days

Chris Wright, US secretary of energy, arrives for a House Appropriations Subcommittee on E
Pete Kiehart/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Sean Moran

Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Monday said the Department slashed 47 regulations that put onerous strictures on consumer appliances, placed limits on building and energy production, and doled out taxpayer dollars to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) grants.

“While it would normally take years for the Department of Energy to remove just a handful of regulations, the Trump Administration assembled a team working around the clock to reduce costs and deliver results for the American people in just over 110 days,” Wright said in a statement. “Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, we are bringing back common sense — slashing regulations meant to appease Green New Deal fantasies, restrict consumer choice and increase costs for the American people. Promises made, promises kept.”

Wright noted the deregulatory actions would directly benefit American consumers, and joked, “That’s what my wife wants for Mother’s Day — a shower with normal water pressure again!”

The nearly four dozen deregulatory actions include:

  1. Rescinding Requirements for Exempt External Power Supplies Under the EPS Service Parts Act of 2014
  2. Streamlining Administrative Procedures with Respect to the Import and Export of Natural Gas
  3. Streamlining Application for Presidential Permit Authorizing the Construction, Connection, Operation, and Maintenance of Facilities for Transmission of Electric Energy at International Boundaries
  4. Rescinding Collection of Information Under the Energy Supply and Environmental Coordination Act of 1974
  5. Rescinding Regulations for Loans for Minority Business Enterprises Seeking DOE Contracts and Assistance
  6. Streamlining Applications for Authorization to Transmit Electric Energy to a Foreign Country
  7. Rescinding the Production Incentives for Cellulosic Biofuels
  8. Rescinding Reporting Requirements, Certification, Independent Verification, and DOE Review for Voluntary Greenhouse Gas Reporting
  9. Rescinding the Grant Programs for Schools and Hospitals and Buildings Owned by Units of Local Government and Public Care Institutions
  10. Rescinding the Renewable Energy Production Incentive
  11. Streamlining the Procedures for Acquisition of Petroleum for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
  12. Rescinding Energy Conservation Standards for Automatic Commercial Ice Makers
  13. Rescinding Energy Conservation Standards for Commercial Prerinse Spray Valves
  14. Rescinding the Energy Conservation Standards for Microwave Ovens
  15. Rescinding the Water Use Standards for Faucets
  16. Rescinding Energy Conservation Standards for External Power Supplies
  17. Rescinding in Part the Amended Energy Conservation Standards for Dehumidifiers
  18. Rescinding the Amended Design Requirements for Conventional Cooking Tops
  19. Rescinding the Amended Design Requirements for Conventional Ovens
  20. Rescinding the Amended Water Conservation Standards for Commercial Clothes Washers
  21. Rescinding the Amended Water Use Standards for Residential Clothes Washers
  22. Rescinding the Amended Water Use Standards for Residential Dishwashers
  23. Rescinding the Efficiency Standards for Battery Chargers
  24. Rescinding the Efficiency Standards for Compact Residential Clothes Washers
  25. Rescinding Floodplains and Wetlands Environmental Review Requirements
  26. Ending Requirements for Members of One Sex to Be Able to Try Out for Sports Teams of the Opposite Sex
  27. Rescinding New Construction Requirements Related to Nondiscrimination in Federally Assisted Programs or Activities
  28. Rescinding Obsolete Financial Assistance Rules
  29. Rescinding Obsolete Transfer of Proceedings Regulations
  30. Rescinding Regulations Related to Nondiscrimination on the Basis of Sex in Education Programs or Activities Receiving Federal Financial Assistance
  31. Rescinding Regulations Related to Nondiscrimination in Federally Assisted Programs or Activities (General Provisions)
  32. Rescinding Regulations Related to Nondiscrimination in Federally Assisted Programs or Activities (Nondiscrimination on the Basis of Age)
  33. Rescinding Unnecessary Regulation Encouraging Alternative Dispute Resolution
  34. Withdrawing Air Cleaners as a Covered Consumer Product
  35. Withdrawing Compressors as a Covered Equipment
  36. Withdrawing Miscellaneous Refrigeration Products as a Covered Consumer Product
  37. Withdrawing Portable Air Conditioners as a Covered Consumer Product
  38. Withdrawal of Fans and Blowers as Covered Equipment
  39. Rescinding Test Procedures for Small Electric Motors
  40. Rescinding Test Procedures for Commercial Warm Air Furnaces
  41. Rescinding Unnecessary ADR Regulations for DOE Contractor Employee Protection Program
  42. Request for Information on Lowering the Efficiency Standards for Furnace Fans
  43. Notice Rescinding 10 Unlawful and Burdensome Guidance documents
  44. Rescinding the Definition of Showerhead to Unleash Better Shower Pressure
  45. Withdrawing Portable Electric Spas as a Covered Product
  46. Withdrawing Miscellaneous Gas Products as a Covered Product
  47. Delaying Compliance Date for Federal Agencies to Meet the Clean Energy Federal Building Rule

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.