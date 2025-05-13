Watch Live: Insurance Executives Grilled by Congress After California Fires

Insurance executives testify before the House Subcommittee on Disaster Management, District of Columbia, and Census on Tuesday, May 13.

Answering questions will be Michael Keating, Vice President of Operations for State Farm, and Mike Fiato, Executive Vice President and Chief Claims Office for Allstate.

Also speaking will be various homeowners about their experiences as criticism has mounted over the response to devastating national disasters last year and in the beginning of 2025 such as Hurricane Helen and the California wildfires.