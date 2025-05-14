Job Creators Network Joins Tax Advocates Urging Congress to Expand Trump Tax Cuts, Not Hikes on Small Business Owners

Job Creators Network, America’s largest small business advocacy group, joined forces with Faith & Freedom Coalition, Americans for Tax Reform, Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council, among other advocacy groups to urge House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and other Republican Members of Congress to make President Donald Trump’s signature Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent.

“As long-time advocates for free markets and economic growth, we sincerely appreciate House Republicans’ tax cut proposal to make permanent the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and increase the small business tax deduction from 20% to 23%,” the group said in letter this week. “This tax relief will meaningfully help the more than 95 percent of U.S. businesses are structured as pass-throughs, which pay taxes at their owner’s individual income rates.”

“This includes tens of millions of family-owned and operated small businesses: the dry cleaner run by a third-generation family, the construction firm that employs 15 people, the restaurant that employs family members and sponsors the local Little League team,” the letter continued. “These are not large corporations or Wall Street firms. These are companies started by hard-working American families who have taken risks, created jobs, and given back to their community.”

The letter warned Republican leaders against raising taxes on high-earners, a group that includes small business owners.

“We are concerned about potential proposals to raise marginal income tax rates, a move that would deal a devastating blow to America’s family small businesses, the backbone of our nation’s economy,” the letter stated. “While a proposed hike in the top rate is framed as only affecting “the rich,” such a tax increase would be a dagger aimed at the job-creating engine of small business.”

The letter continues:

Tax hikes can make the difference between hiring a new worker or putting expansion plans on hold, between reinvesting in their business or cutting back to stay afloat. Family small businesses know better than bureaucrats in Washington how best to invest the capital they have earned through hard work and sweat equity. Many family-owned and operated small businesses have earnings that are only temporarily high due to a large contract or a good year—and often come after years or decades of hard work and little to no income. Raising their taxes would punish these families that may only make enough to enter in the top tax bracket for a single year—and need those funds to stay in business in the years and decades to come. Add in state and local taxes, and the marginal tax burden on these job creators would approach or exceed 50%. With that tax liability, there is little incentive to keep on growing, creating jobs, and increasing wages. Punishing this kind of economic activity isn’t just bad fiscal policy—it’s anti- growth, anti-job, anti-family, and un-American. It is also nearly indistinguishable from the policy proposed by the Biden-Harris administration in its final budget submission to Congress.

President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful” bill, the Republican-led reconciliation legislation, which handles major tax and spending provisions, is slowly making its way through key House committees. The House budget committee will soon take up the package, setting the stage for the bill to be considered on the House floor. Sen. Thune has said he wants to pass the spending bill to send to President Trump’s desk by July 4.

“We are heartened that the House Republican tax plan does not include an increase in the top marginal tax rate,” the group’s letter continues. “We urge leadership in the House and Senate to ensure that this remains the case in subsequent versions of the reconciliation legislation as it moves towards consideration and passage in both chambers.”

“Rather than penalizing small businesses and their workers, Congress should continue working to expand and make permanent all aspects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, including full expensing for small business investments and raising the 20% small business tax deduction. These tax cuts – – along with the lowered top tax rate — have been lifelines for small businesses over the past few years and can serve as fuel to usher the nation into the next Golden Age. Polls show that small businesses support these tax cuts by a margin of four to one,” the letter says.

“Please use your Congressional majority and governing mandate to make the TCJA permanent and ignore the false premise that raising taxes on the rich will help ordinary Americans. Please hold the line against any tax increase on family-owned small businesses. This is not about ideology—it’s about protecting family small businesses who form the bedrock of the national economy, protect ordinary Americans’ livelihoods, and embody our country’s most enduring values,” the letter concludes.

John Carney, Bradley Jaye, and Sean Moran contributed to this article.