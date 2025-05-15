Six illegal aliens, ranging from 13 to 21 years old, are accused of murdering 40-year-old Larisha Sharell Thompson, a mother of two children, in a random attack in Lancaster County, South Carolina.

Illegal aliens Asael Torres-Chirinos, Jarby Ramos-Ardon, Jeyson Salgado-Pineda, as well as three juvenile illegal aliens, ages 13, 14, and 15, have been arrested by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and charged with the murder of Larisha Sharell Thompson on May 12.

“She was a dedicated employee of the Department of Veterans Affairs and Home Depot in Lancaster, South Carolina,” Thompson’s obituary reads:

Larisha was known for her hard work, beautiful spirit, and passion for helping others. She lived life to the fullest — enjoying bowling, traveling with friends, laughter, and making unforgettable memories with her daughters, whom she adored. Larisha’s love, kindness, and strong work ethic ensured that her daughters always had what they needed and wanted. [Emphasis added]

According to police, Thompson was driving on the evening of May 12 when the six illegal aliens pulled up beside her in another vehicle and shot her to death. Thompson was found dead in her car by police hours later, after a search ensued when her family lost contact with her.

The six illegal aliens, police allege, had attempted to rob a convenience store earlier that evening.

Officials with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that all six are illegal aliens and revealed that Torres-Chino was previously arrested in 2023 for domestic violence but never deported.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed detainers on all six illegal aliens. The illegal aliens remain in local police custody.

“Larisha Sharell Thompson’s life was tragically taken by criminal illegal aliens,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

She was a mother who was driving to a friend’s house when her life was brutally taken by these criminal aliens who should have never been in our country. President Trump and Secretary Noem will always fight for the victims of illegal alien crime and their families. The safety of American citizens comes first. [Emphasis added]

Thompson leaves behind two daughters, Sh’Mareona Bufford and London Benson.

