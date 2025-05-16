The Club for Growth will air an ad targeting Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) following comments that he opposes President Donald Trump’s tax cut bill because he backs President Joe Biden’s climate change policies.

The Club for Growth ad says that Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” will be the “biggest tax cut in American history”; however, it adds that there is “one big problem: Senator Kevin Cramer.”

The narrator in the ad said that Cramer opposes the legislation because it would gut “Biden’s climate law.” Cramer has said that “there are too many things in there that are too important,” referring to the climate change provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act.

The One Big Beautiful Bill would gut the hundreds of billions of dollars in energy credits and provisions as passed by the Inflation Reduction Act, which Democrats later admitted serves as a climate change bill.

This may shock readers, as not a single House or Senate Republican, including Cramer, backed the Inflation Reduction Act when Democrats passed the controversial bill through Congress on partisan lines.

However, the Club for Growth, through their ad, will remind Cramer’s constituents why he is opposing what could be Trump’s signature legislation during his second term in office.

David McIntosh, the president of the Club for Growth, said in a statement to Breitbart News, “Senator Kevin Cramer seems more interested in fighting to preserve Biden’s green giveaways than standing with President Trump to extend and expand the Trump Tax Cuts. He should expect outrage from his constituents as they learn that he’s standing in the way while continuing to support Biden’s green new deal legacy legislation.”

Cramer has a 59-percent rating on the Club for Growth’s scorecard for voting history.

This is the fourth ad the Club has launched in support of extending and expanding Trump’s tax cuts. The ad will run statewide on Fox News Sunday as well as on Fox News on Monday, totaling an ad buy in the five figures.

The conservative advocacy group has launched other ads targeting Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) for threatening the Trump tax cuts over his demands to raise the state and local tax deduction (SALT), a deduction that mainly benefits wealthy blue states such as New York.

In one ad launched in early May, the Club urged Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) to back the Trump tax cut bill.

In another ad, the Club praised Rep. Scott Perry (R- PA) for championing the tax cut bill: