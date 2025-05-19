Protestors considering disrupting Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s Tuesday Senate testimony might find themselves behind bars of they do so, Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) told Breitbart News exclusively.

Rubio is testifying before the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee regarding the State Department’s FY26 budget request to Congress, and a large turnout and protester presence will accompany him. But Chairman Risch, who notoriously is not a fan of committee disruption, will not tolerate any disturbances in his hearings.

Under D.C. code, the chairman of the committee is authorized to remove protestors from the hearing room, but Risch will go one step further. If protestors return after being kicked out — to the same hearing or the following hearing — they’ll be arrested on the spot by Capitol police, which is also permitted by D.C. code.

“I’m a strong believer in the First Amendment, but protestors have no right to disrupt important Committee business,” Risch said in a statement exclusive to Breitbart News. “The good men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police will not hesitate to remove any protestors who disrupt Senator Rubio’s hearing, and repeat offenders will be arrested – full stop.”

Protestors disrupted Rubio’s confirmation hearing before the committee in January multiple times. Despite the protests, Rubio’s nomination was confirmed by the Senate unanimously 99-0, with Rubio himself the only Senator not voting.

Rubio was the first of President Donald Trump’s nominees confirmed during this, his second administration. The former Senator has been tough on illegal protests himself, particularly pro-Hamas protestors illegally occupying universities, including Columbia University.

Risch made it clear that laws will be enforced inside his hearing room as well.

“Republicans control Congress and the Executive Branch, and law and order is back in the U.S. Capitol building,” Risch told Breitbart News.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s hearing on the State Department’s FY26 budget request begins at 10:00 a.m. Eastern and can be watched online here.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.