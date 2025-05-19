The House of Representatives is set to vote on a bill Monday that would give a radical pro-transgender organization power over marriage and family therapists hired by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare system.

The bill, called H. R. 658 and sponsored by Democrat Rep. Julia Brownley (D-CA), will go before the Republican-led House at 6:30 p.m. as one of several bills to be voted on.

The bill ultimately establishes two qualifications for the appointment of a person as a marriage and family therapist who is qualified to provide clinical supervision in the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the VA’s healthcare system. The proposed qualifications are to either “be authorized to provide clinical supervision in the State…” or “be designated as an approved supervisor by the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy.”

The American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy (AAMFT) describes itself as a “professional association for the field of marriage and family therapy” and says it represents “the professional interests of more than 81,000 marriage and family therapists throughout the United States, Canada and abroad.”

But a closer look at the website reveals a front-and-center DEI statement and pro-transgender activism.

One of the organization’s webpages provides “Transgender Resources” for marriage and family therapists (MFTs). The webpage specifically slams “anti-transgender legislation” and states that “[m]arriage and family therapists have an active and affirming role with transgender and gender diverse clients, supporting them throughout their journey of self-discovery, self-acceptance, and transition.”

The page includes a quote from a therapist with the pronouns “she/her” who chairs the organization’s “Queer and Trans Advocacy Network” (QTAN), and urges MFTs to join community-based efforts to challenge “discriminatory bills in their states to protect the emotional health of trans*, nonbinary, and gender-expansive youth and adults.”

Astrid Carrington, chair of QTAN, writes:

Gender diversity is a fact. The evidence from the scientific community, as well as the lived experiences of trans, nonbinary, and gender expansive (TNBGE) people, reveals the normalcy of TNBGE existence throughout history. What is not normal are the current trends toward discrimination and hate. Dehumanizing TNBGE people with the stripping away of human rights and dignity is antithetical to the practice of Marriage and Family Therapy. An ethical marriage and family therapist cannot idly sit by while a whole people group are deprived of basic human rights. Together, as a profession who supports and celebrates liberating systemic change, we can partner with the TNBGE community, local groups, statewide movements, and national campaigns to promote the restoration of humanity that has been stripped away from TNBGE people.

AAMFT also cites several resources, including the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), which recommends sex changes for minors. President Donald Trump explicitly condemned WPATH in his executive order barring sex changes for minors.

“The blatant harm done to children by chemical and surgical mutilation cloaks itself in medical necessity, spurred by guidance from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), which lacks scientific integrity,” the order reads.

The vote on the pr0-transgender bill comes two months after the VA announced it will “phase out” sex change drugs for transgender-identifying veterans.

“I mean no disrespect to anyone, but VA should not be focused on helping Veterans attempt to change their sex. The vast majority of Veterans and Americans agree, and that is why this is the right decision,” VA Secretary Doug Collins said in a statement at the time.

“All eligible Veterans – including trans-identified Veterans – will always be welcome at VA and will always receive the benefits and services they’ve earned under the law. But if Veterans want to attempt to change their sex, they can do so on their own dime,” he added.

The department said it will stop offering cross-sex hormones immediately, except for veterans who already “are already receiving such care from VA,” or veterans who “were receiving such care from the military as part of and upon their separation from military service and they are eligible for VA health care.”

The VA noted that it has “never offered” sex change surgeries, but it has been facilitating the use of sex change drugs and social transitions for more than a decade, including:

cross-sex hormone therapy

voice and communication training

so-called gender-affirming prosthetics, including breast forms, chest binders, dilator sets for post-vaginoplasty, packers, surgical compression vests, and wigs

The VA had also been providing letters of support recommending non-VA providers perform sex change surgeries on veterans. These services were authorized under Veterans Health Administration Directive 1341(4), which has been rescinded.

The vote on the bill additionally comes after the Supreme Court issued an order allowing the Trump administration to go forward with its policy removing transgender troops from the military while litigation continues.