Former Maine Gov. Paul LePage Leads Democrat Jared Golden in Second Congressional District

Former Gov. Paul LePage (R-ME) is leading incumbent Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) in the race for Maine’s Second Congressional District, a survey from the Congressional Leadership Fund revealed.

The survey revealed that LePage, who announced in May that he is vying for Golden’s seat, leads the Democrat by five percentage points, garnering 48 percent support to Golden’s 43 percent support. It also found that Golden faces an uphill battle either way, as a Republican leads him in a generic ballot by nine percentage points — 47 percent to 38 percent.

More via NOTUS:

Golden’s own favorability image is underwater, according to the poll, in part because of his struggles with the Democratic base. The lawmaker is viewed favorably by 39% of voters, compared to 45% who see him unfavorably. Among Democrats, just 54% saw him favorably, compared to 38% who didn’t.

This reality comes as Golden affirmed that he is, in fact, sticking to his seat and running for reelection.

RELATED VIDEO — “We Are Going to Continue to Fight for Women” DOJ Sues Maine over Violating Trans Athlete Rules:

“While I have considered many options for how best to continue serving the people of Maine, I have decided to run for re-election because the surest way to restore balance in Washington is for Democrats to win back the House of Representatives,” he said.

“While the election is still 18 months away and I remain focused on my responsibilities to my constituents and my family, I also know the path to the GOP majority runs through Maine,” he continued, taking a stab at LePage by adding, “I am going to do what it takes to make sure no one like Paul LePage blusters his way into Congress.”

Speaking to Breitbart News Saturday, LePage reminded listeners that Golden “campaigns like a moderate Republican and votes like a liberal.”

RELATED VIDEO — AWR Hawkins Calls Out Maine Democrats’ “Gun Control for Sake of Gun Control”:

“There’s several things he hasn’t done in the state of Maine. I mean, the Canadians are encroaching into Maine waters, and he’s not done a darn thing to help the lobster fishermen in the state of Maine, but he has some beautiful ads when he’s running for office … how much he’s helping the lobstermen,” LePage said, adding that he traveled to Eastport and spoke to many individuals who have “never laid eyes on him, never have seen him.”

Host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle pointed out that Golden essentially receives permission slips from Democrat leaders in his voting and takes money from the likes of radical Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as well.

“Between you and I, the overwhelming majority of his money comes from California and New York,” LePage agreed before laying out what Republicans must do to win in the midterm elections. He said that includes focusing on borders, social issues, and the welfare system.