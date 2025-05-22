The suspect in the killing of two Israeli Embassy staffers in the U.S. Capital on Wednesday has been identified as 31-year-old Elias Rodriguez – a woke Chicago socialist who admired alleged United Healthcare CEO murderer Luigi Mangione.

Leading up to the horrific shooting of 30-year-old Yaron Lischinsky and 26-year-old Sarah Lynn Milgrim, Rodriguez had a history of supporting the Palestinian cause while denouncing Israel’s actions in the region. In an alleged manifesto posted to X just prior to the shooting, Rodriguez wrote, “In the wake of an act people look for a text to fix its meaning, so here’s an attempt. The atrocities committed by the Israelis against Palestine defy description and defy quantification.”

He titled the manifesto, “Escalate For Gaza, Bring The War Home.”

Though he specifically did not refer to the shooting directly, Rodriguez wrote, “An armed action is not necessarily a military action. It usually is not.” He also wrote:

Public opinion has shifted against the genocidal apartheid state, and the American government has simply shrugged, they’ll do without public opinion then, criminalize it where they can, suffocate it with bland reassurances that they’re doing all they can to restrain Israel where it cannot criminalize protest outright.

According to the New York Times, Rodriguez is a Chicago resident who had “participated in pro-Palestinian activism and was working at the American Osteopathic Information Association, a trade group for osteopathic doctors.”

He posted video from a pro-Palestinian march in Chicago on X in 2023. He also was photographed participating in a protest at the home of Rahm Emanuel, then the mayor of Chicago, organized by the social justice group Answer Chicago, in opposition to Amazon opening a “second headquarters” in Chicago. A Goodreads account linked to his email address reviewed books on politics, slavery, Maoism and Chicago history.

A LinkedIn allegedly belonging to the suspect also showed that he “worked as a coordinator and an oral history researcher from 2023 to 2024 for The HistoryMakers, a nonprofit organization in Chicago that collects video oral history of Black Americans,” per NBC News.

“An archive of the website says Rodriguez is a Chicago native who earned an English degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago and had worked as a content writer in technology,” it added.

Images circulating on social media also appeared to show Rodriguez attending Black Lives Matter protests, with the Daily Mail reporting he had alleged affiliations with the Part for Socialism group.

Video after the shooting allegedly showed Rodriguez chanting “Free Palestine.”

His alleged victims, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, were later identified as Messianic Jews who were planning their engagement and who were dedicated to finding a peaceful solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Milgrim worked in the embassy’s public diplomacy department, and Lischinsky was a researcher focused on the Middle East and North Africa region. On his LinkedIn profile, Lischinsky wrote that he was an ‘advocate for interfaith dialogue and intercultural understanding’ between Israel and its Arab neighbors,” per NPR.

