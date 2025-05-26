‘Shoulder to Shoulder’ — Israel Honors U.S. on Memorial Day

Israel issued a powerful message of solidarity with the United States on Memorial Day, honoring fallen American service members and vowing to stand “shoulder to shoulder… against terror and hate,” according to a post from Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

On Monday, Israel’s Foreign Ministry published a commemorative statement and video tribute affirming its alliance with the United States on Memorial Day, the annual observance honoring U.S. military personnel who gave their lives in defense of the nation.

“Israel stands with the United States on this Memorial Day. We honor the brave men and women who gave their lives for freedom,” the ministry wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Shoulder to shoulder, we stand with you — today and every day — against terror and hate.”

The accompanying video features clips of American and Israeli soldiers, as well as the flags of both nations waving side by side. A solemn narration underscores the historic bond between the two democracies.

“On this day, when all of America honors its fallen, we, the people of Israel, salute the American soldiers who have saved not only the United States, but the free world — time and again,” the narrator says. “Israel knows well the heavy price of fighting for existence and for freedom. Together, we stand with you in honoring our people and freedom. We defend our people, our freedom, and our common values.”

The statement comes amid ongoing threats from terror organizations and hostile regimes. The tribute highlights not only shared remembrance but shared purpose — from confronting enemy forces to preserving liberty.

Israel’s message underscores the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Israel under the leadership of President Donald Trump, who restored strength to that alliance during his first term and continues to champion it today.