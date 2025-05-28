Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is open to stopping American government scientists from publishing in top medical journals, citing the publications’ corruption — which includes their involvement with Big Pharma.

Kennedy, heading up the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda, made the remarks during an appearance on the Ultimate Human podcast, explaining that the agency is leaning towards publishing in-house journals.

“We’re probably going to stop publishing in the Lancet, New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, and those other journals, because they’re all corrupt,” Kennedy stated, noting that their studies are funded by Big Pharma.

Barring a “radical” change, Kennedy suggested that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) could establish its own medical journals, which he predicted would go on to “become the preeminent journals, because if you get [National Institutes of Health] funding, it is anointing you as a good, legitimate scientist.”

This would be just one of several major moves that Kennedy is hoping to make to reestablish trust in the medical world after the failures of its coronavirus policies gripped the nation, leading to incomplete studies or studies with errors and government officials clinging to bad science for, quite literally, years — recommending universal masking, social distancing, and vaccines.

The U.S. took another positive step in the direction of righting many of those wrongs on Tuesday after Kennedy, flanked by National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, announced that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would no longer include the coronavirus vaccine as part of the recommended immunization schedule for healthy children and healthy pregnant women.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to announce that as of today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule,” Kennedy said in the announcement, reminding Americans that the Biden administration urged healthy children to get the coronavirus jab “despite the lack of any clinical data to support the repeat booster strategy in children.”

“That ends today,” Bhattacharya said. “It’s common sense. That’s good science.”

“There’s no evidence healthy kids need it today, and most countries have stopped recommending it for children,” Makary said.

Kennedy added that the move brought the United States one step closer to President Donald Trump’s promise to Make America Healthy Again.

These developments also follow the release of the MAHA Commission Report, which zeroed in on improving the health of children in the United States, delving into chronic disease and the potential links between such diseases and ultra-processed foods, vaccines, and more.