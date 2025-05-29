Trump Commutes Sentence of Larry Hoover, Pardons Rapper NBA YoungBoy, Others

President Donald Trump commuted the federal sentence of former Chicago gang leader Larry Hoover on Wednesday and issued pardons for others.

Citing an anonymous White House official, NOTUS first reported on the commutation for the 74-year-old Hoover, who was convicted of a 1973 murder in 1997:

Hoover, the co-founder of Chicago gang Gangster Disciples, has been serving multiple life sentences since the 1970s. He has multiple state and federal convictions , including for murder and founding a criminal enterprise. He has made repeated requests to shorten his sentence, including under the First Step Act, a criminal justice reform bill passed during Trump’s first term. Hoover and his family members have long maintained that he is no longer affiliated with Gangster Disciples and does not maintain any ties to the gang. But every request to amend his sentence has been denied, until now.

Federal authorities infiltrated the gang in the 1990s, and he and 38 other members of the Gangster Disciples were indicted, CBS News noted. Hoover was ultimately convicted of murdering 19-year-old William “Pooky” Young, who reportedly peddled drugs.

However, the commutation does not cover his state sentence for Young’s murder in Illinois, which CBS News reports is a 200-year term.

In a statement to the outlet, Hoover’s lawyers said that Trump heard Hoover’s “pleas.”

They said:

The Courts have demonstrated a complete unwillingness to consider Mr. Hoover’s considerable growth and complete rehabilitation. Despite the Court’s unwillingness to do the right thing, Mr. Hoover has been able to keep his voice alive through the incredible work of many advocates and supporters. Thankfully, Mr. Hoover’s pleas were heard by President Trump who took action to deliver justice for Mr. Hoover.

Trump issued a pardon to the rapper NBA YoungBoy, whose name is Kentrell Gaulden, for his almost two-year sentence, as the Associated Press noted. He had been convicted of gun-related charges.

“I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building — as a man, as a father, and as an artist,” the rapper said in a statement.

Trump also pardoned on Wednesday former First Lt. Mark Charles Bashaw, who was convicted in a court martial of failing to follow coronavirus protocols for unvaccinated servicemembers.

USA Today noted:

Bashaw was found guilty by a military judge for violating lawful orders for refusing to work remotely, reporting to office without submitting a COVID-19 test, and not wearing a face mask indoors — measures that were required of military members who chose not to get vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus.

Bashaw took to X to express his gratitude for pardoning his 2022 conviction.

“I am humbled, grateful, and ready to continue fighting for truth and justice in this great nation,” he wrote.

“Thank you, Mr. President… and to your incredible team,” he added.

Per the Washington Post, 11 individuals received relief in the form of commutations or pardons on Wednesday. Others include former Rep. Michael Grimm (R-NY) and former Gov. John Rowland (R-CT).