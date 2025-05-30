ICE Agents Arrest Over 100 Illegal Aliens at Florida Construction Site

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested more than 100 illegal aliens at a construction site in Tallahassee, Florida, this week.

ICE agents conducted the construction site raid on May 29, arresting illegal aliens from Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia, and Honduras, among other foreign countries.

One particular illegal alien was arrested by state law enforcement for resisting arrest and has since been charged with four counts of assault on police officers. A second illegal alien tried pulling a weapon on officers when they arrested him.

“These types of enforcement actions aim to eliminate illegal employment, holding employers accountable and protecting employment opportunities for America’s lawful workforce,” ICE official Nicholas Ingegno said in a statement. “Homeland Security Investigations Tallahassee, working alongside our state, local, and federal partners, will continue protecting public safety by enforcing the immigration laws of our nation.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) praised the ICE raid, calling it a “major bust” and thanking state law enforcement for “making a huge impact on immigration enforcement efforts.” DeSantis also confirmed that federal officials are “pursuing the subcontractor responsible for hiring the illegal alien workers.”

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles similarly posted on X following the ICE raid.

“Florida leads the way. We will not tolerate illegal immigration. We are proud to support @HSITampa and our other federal partners in this massive operation,” the agency wrote.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.