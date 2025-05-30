Nebraska Lawmakers Pass Bill Barring Transgender-Identifying Males from Female Sports Teams

The Nebraska legislature passed a bill on Wednesday protecting women and girls’ sports from the incursion of transgender-identifying male athletes.

Legislative Bill 89, called the Stand With Women Act, is now awaiting Gov. Jim Pillen’s (R) signature. Pillen has long pushed to protect female sports teams and spaces and has indicated he will soon sign the bill into law.

“The Stand With Women Act, LB89, just advanced to my desk. It achieves a key goal: protecting girls and women’s sports. It’s just common sense that girls shouldn’t have to compete against biological boys,” Pillen said in a post to X. “This legislative win will lead to many more victories for Nebraska’s female athletes, as we ensure a level and fair playing field for all girls who compete. I look forward to signing it into law.”

The Nebraska Senate passed the bill with a final vote of 33-16.

“Some may argue this bill excludes certain efforts,” Republican state Sen. Loren Lippencott said while speaking in favor of the measure. “But LB 89 is not about shutting doors; it’s about opening the right ones.”

The Nebraska School Activities Association has said it will follow whatever law is approved by lawmakers and the governor, KLKN-TV reported.

On the federal level, President Donald Trump signed an executive order in February called “Keeping Men out of Women’s Sports,” created to protect female student athletes from having “to compete with or against or having to appear unclothed before males.” The order also mandates each federal department to “review grants to education programs and, where appropriate, rescind funding to programs that fail to comply with the policy established in this order,” which protects women “as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity, and truth.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton