Watch Live: Karoline Leavitt Holds White House Press Briefing

Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, June 3.

Leavitt briefs the press after President Donald Trump spoke in western Pennsylvania last Friday to celebrate a deal between U.S. Steel and Japanese-based Nippon Steel to keep jobs in America.

The Trump administration continues to work to implement the America First agenda that Americans voted for in November, with efforts ramping up to pass the “big, beautiful bill” to codify tax cuts for Americans and cut waste.