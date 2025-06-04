The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed that Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) had her husband, William “Billy” Shaheen, removed from a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) watchlist.

In a press release, the DHS revealed that “discovered documents, correspondence, and timelines clearly highlight” the Biden administration’s “inconsistent application of Silent Partners Quiet Skies and watchlisting programs.”

DHS revealed that Sen. Shaheen’s husband was flagged twice as a “Co-Traveler with a Known or Suspected Terrorist (KST).” Sen. Shaheen then reportedly “lobbied” former TSA Administrator David Pekoske, and “Pekoske gave repeated, explicit direction to exclude Shaheen from the Silent Partner Quiet Skies list”:

After Senator Shaheen directly lobbied the former Administrator, Pekoske gave repeated, explicit direction to exclude Shaheen from the Silent Partner Quiet Skies list. Pekoske granted Billy Shaheen a blanket Silent Partners Quiet Skies exemption despite Shaheen flying with a Known or Suspect Terrorist on three occasions. All the while, Tulsi Gabbard, and many other Americans, were placed on the Silent Partners’ Quiet Skies list with little to no visibility, awareness, explanation, or oversight.

In July 2023, Sen. Shaheen’s husband Billy “was a TSA Random Selectee on his flights from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS, Flight #1) to Washington-Reagan International Airport (DCA) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) to BOS (Flight #2),” and he ended up being flagged for the first time as a Co-Traveler with a Known or Suspected Terrorist (KST), according to the DHS.

“Shortly after Billy Shaheen’s travel, Senator Shaheen’s office made an inquiry to TSA about the Senator’s husband receiving enhanced screening on these two flights,” the DHS added.

On October 18, 2023, Billy Shaheen was “flagged a second time as a Co-Traveler of a KST.”

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem issued a statement criticizing the “Quiet Skies” program as being “used as a political rolodex of the Biden Administration.”

“It is clear that this program was used as a political rolodex of the Biden Administration—weaponized against its political foes and to benefit their well-heeled friends,” Noem said. “This program should have been about the equal application of security, instead it was corrupted to be about political targeting. The Trump Administration will restore the integrity, privacy, and equal application of the law for all Americans, including aviation screening.”

In a post on X from September 2024, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard revealed that the Biden administration had placed her on a “secret terror watch list” that targeted her as a “potential domestic threat” after she spoke out about former Vice President Kamala Harris

“My own government has placed me on a secret terror watch list targeting me as a potential domestic threat,” Gabbard said. “Why? Political retaliation. I spoke out about how dangerous Kamala Harris would be to our nation if she were to be elected as president, and why the American people should be very concerned.”