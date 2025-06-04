President Donald Trump shared on Wednesday that he wants the debt limit “scrapped,” which Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has also called for.

Trump issued a statement on Truth Social Wednesday afternoon.

“I am very pleased to announce that, after all of these years, I agree with Senator Elizabeth Warren on SOMETHING. The Debt Limit should be entirely scrapped to prevent an Economic catastrophe,” he wrote.

“It is too devastating to be put in the hands of political people that may want to use it despite the horrendous effect it could have on our Country and, indirectly, even the World,” he added.

Trump shared an image of a post on X that Warren put out Friday, in which she advocated for legislation to do away with the debt ceiling.

“But jacking up the debt limit by $4 trillion to fund more tax breaks for billionaires is an outrage,” Warren added.

Trump responded to this comment as well in his post on Wednesday.

“As to Senator Warren’s second statement on the $4 Trillion Dollars, I like that also, but it would have to be done over a period of time, as short as possible. Let’s get together, Republican and Democrat, and DO THIS!” he wrote.

Warren’s post included a clip of Trump speaking in the Oval Office on Friday, in which the president said repeated votes to lift the debt ceiling are “so catastrophic” for the nation.

“But Elizabeth Warren….her whole career, she wanted to see it terminated, gotten rid of, not being voted on every five years or ten years, and the reason was because it’s so catastrophic for our country. And I always agreed with her,” Trump said.

“She happened to be right on that it should be gotten rid of, or it should simply be extended,” Trump added. “But that’s one of the things that gets taken care of in this bill–that automatically gets extended for a four-year period, and it should be.”