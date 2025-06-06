BEDMINSTER, New Jersey — Breitbart News captured the entirety of President Donald Trump’s press gaggle aboard Air Force One on Friday, in which he discussed a number of topics, ranging from the “One Big Beautiful Bill” to Elon Musk.

Breitbart News is part of the president’s travel pool this weekend and was aboard Air Force One to capture video and ask questions as he traveled from Joint Base Andrews to Bedminster, New Jersey.

At one point, Breitbart News asked the president for his thoughts on the Senate potentially removing House-passed Medicaid cuts that could hurt Trump supporters who go to hospitals in rural areas.

“We did speak about that. We’re really talking about waste, fraud, and abuse,” Trump said in the sky-set press gaggle.

“And Sen. [Josh] Hawley is a great senator, good guy, and I did speak to him,” Trump added. “And we want to make sure that doesn’t hurt anybody, you know, because it is about waste, fraud, and abuse — that’s the only thing, and everybody wants that.”

Trump also spoke about how Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare are cherished in the bill in response to another question from Breitbart News.

“We cut $1.6 trillion … not billion, trillion, out of the budget, and yet we haven’t affected anybody. We’re going to save and totally cherish Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. The Democrats are going to destroy it, and they’ll destroy it. We’re going to save it and make it stronger than ever before,” he said.

“So Medicare, Medicaid — [Democrats] just make statements … We’re not touching it, other than waste, fraud, and abuse,” he added.