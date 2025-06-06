Trump on Medicaid: We’re Really Talking About Waste, Fraud, and Abuse 

BEDMINSTER–President Donald Trump confirmed Friday aboard Air Force One that he spoke with Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) about removing Medicaid cuts in the House-passed bill that could hurt Trump supporters who go to rural hospitals.

Traveling aboard Air Force One for the first time in the second Trump administration, Breitbart News asked the president for his thoughts on removing the cuts as Hawley has suggested.

“We did speak about that. We’re really talking about waste fraud and abuse,” Trump said in the sky-set press gaggle.

“And Senator Hawley is a great Senator, good guy, and I did speak to him,” Trump added. “And we want to make sure that doesn’t hurt anybody, you know, because it is about waste, fraud, and abuse-that’s the only thing and everybody wants that”

Hawley announced Monday that he spoke with Trump and that they agreed no cuts to Medicaid benefits should be in the bill.

“Just had a great talk with President Trump about the Big, Beautiful Bill. He said again, NO MEDICAID BENEFIT CUTS,” Hawley wrote.