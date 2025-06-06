Trump on Medicaid: We’re Really Talking About Waste, Fraud, and Abuse 

BEDMINSTER–President Donald Trump confirmed Friday aboard Air Force One that he spoke with Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) about removing Medicaid cuts in the House-passed bill that could hurt Trump supporters who go to rural hospitals.
Traveling aboard Air Force One for the first time in the second Trump administration, Breitbart News asked the president for his thoughts on removing the cuts as Hawley has suggested.
“We did speak about that. We’re really talking about waste fraud and abuse,” Trump said in the sky-set press gaggle.
“And Senator Hawley is a great Senator, good guy, and I did speak to him,” Trump added. “And we want to make sure that doesn’t hurt anybody, you know, because it is about waste, fraud, and abuse-that’s the only thing and everybody wants that”
Hawley announced Monday that he spoke with Trump and that they agreed no cuts to Medicaid benefits should be in the bill.
“Just had a great talk with President Trump about the Big, Beautiful Bill. He said again, NO MEDICAID BENEFIT CUTS,” Hawley wrote.
As Breitbart News’s Sean Moran reported:
Hawley has struck a hard position now that the Senate will consider potential changes to the House-passed One Big Beautiful Bill. The legislation, as crafted by House lawmakers, would find $880 billion in savings by making various changes to the entitlement program.
The One Big Beautiful Bill enacts work requirements for Medicaid for those who are able-bodied adults without dependents, requires eligibility twice per year instead of the standard one time per year, and seeks to remove waste, fraud, and abuse from the program.
One study found that there were $1.1 trillion in improper payments over the last decade
More from the Air Force One press gaggle is forthcoming.
