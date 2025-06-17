Report: FBI Reveals Alleged Chinese Plot to Fake Mail-In Ballots for 2020 Election

FBI Director Kash Patel handed Congress an intelligence report Monday that raises concerns that China mass-produced fraudulent American driver’s licenses for fake mail-in ballots during the 2020 elections, according to a report.

Just the News reported that Patel handed the information over to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who had raised concerns to the FBI that the intelligence had not been fully vetted, even though he believed there was evidence of fake licenses being used.

“Thanks to the oversight work and partnership of Chairman Grassley, the FBI continues to provide unprecedented transparency at the people’s Bureau,” Patel said in a statement to Just the News.

“To that end, we have located documents Chairman Grassley requested, which detail alarming allegations related to the 2020 U.S. election,” the FBI remarked.

“Specifically, these include allegations of plans from the CCP to manufacture fake driver’s licenses and ship them into the United States for the purpose of facilitating fraudulent mail-in ballots – allegations which, while substantiated, were abruptly recalled and never disclosed to the public,” Patel continued.

The reports from August 2020 were not fully investigated nor were they corroborated, but at the time the August 2020 report was written, then-FBI Director Christopher Wray said there were no known plots of foreign adversaries to interfere in the 2020 elections.

“In accordance with Chairman Grassley’s request for documents, I have immediately declassified the material and turned the document over to the Chairman for further review,” Patel said.

Just the News’s John Solomon wrote:

Officials who have seen the documents told Just the News the FBI had a relatively new confidential source who provided information in summer 2020 that the Chinese government was manufacturing and exporting fake U.S. driver’s licenses as part of a plot to create voter identities for Chinese residents living in the United States so they could vote with fake mail-in ballots. The intelligence source claimed the plot was specifically designed to benefit Biden, officials said.

Officials familiar with the information said that sources would need to be re-interviewed to corroborate the allegations. However, officials also said that “U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted nearly 20,000 fake licenses around the time the intelligence came,” Solomon wrote.

