California State Bar Court Upholds Eastman Disbarment for 2020 Election Advice

A three-judge panel of the California State Bar Court agreed Tuesday with a lower court judge that John Eastman, a former law school dean who advised President Donald Trump, should lose his law license over the 2020 election.

Eastman helped craft legal challenges to the election results, and also advised President Trump on a legal strategy that included challenging the election results when they came before Congress.

These efforts failed — as election challenges often do, on both sides of the aisle. But Democrats and left-wing “lawfare” groups decided to punish Trump’s attorneys with a campaign of bullying and bar complaints.

(One of these efforts, the 65 Project, a “dark money” organization that targeted Trump’s lawyers, was later itself the subject of a Bar complaint filed in 2024 by Stephen Miller’s America First Legal foundation.)

Though many Trump lawyers have been able to overcome these attacks, Eastman faces a particular uphill challenge in California, where the courts, the media, and the local political world are stacked against him.

According to Politico, Eastman, who denies any unethical conduct, will now appeal to the California Supreme Court, and may take his case into the federal court system for relief due to the bias of California’s courts.

As Breitbart News has pointed out, Democrats’ own novel strategies in election law — such as an effort to keep President Trump’s name off the ballot in 2024, based on a unique interpretation of the 14th Amendment — have failed at the Supreme Court, even by 9-0 votes, and yet not one Democrat lawyer or elected official who has participated in shaping these strategies has been subject to discipline by the Bar for doing so.

