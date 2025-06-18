Democrats Abandon Hearing on Biden Cognitive Decline Coverup

Democrats left a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday after delivering their opening statements, refusing to participate in an inquiry into whether their party helped conceal President Biden’s cognitive decline.

Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Peter Welch (D-VT) attended the opening statements of Wednesday morning’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on President Biden’s cognitive fitness. Durbin walked out shortly after delivering remarks, during which he played a video montage attempting to portray former President Donald Trump as mentally unfit. He had already dismissed the hearing, stating , “It a waste of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s time.”

Senator Welch echoed those concerns, saying:

What we’re doing right now won’t help. It will not help. And I ask myself why in the world are we doing it. But we know the answer to that. Because the politics that has been embraced in this Congress is the politics of accusation, of demeaning adversaries, of deflecting from engaging in the hard discussion about hard issues and trying to come to some common agreement that’s going to be to the mutual benefit of all of the people that we represent.

He then left the hearing room.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) asserted, “I will note that few of my Democratic colleagues are here today—thank you to Senator Welch from Vermont for being here—leaving us with no other option than to take the boycotting of this hearing as an admission of guilt for their role in this crisis.”

He added, “As we now know, there was a conspiracy to hide the president’s true condition by his family, by his staff, by the media, and many elected officials.”