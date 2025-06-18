Feds Arrest Illegal Alien Sex Offender Who Dragged ICE Agent with His Car

Federal law enforcement officers have arrested an illegal alien sex offender who dragged an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent with his car while attempting to evade arrest.

On Wednesday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials announced that law enforcement arrested illegal alien and convicted child sex offender Roberto Carlos Munoz.

According to DHS, Munoz had recently dragged an ICE agent 50 yards with his car in Bloomington, Minnesota, as the agent was attempting to arrest him.

The ICE agent had pulled Munoz over in a traffic stop, but the illegal alien refused to exit his vehicle, instead putting his car in drive while the agent’s arm was still in his vehicle. After the incident, the ICE agent had to be hospitalized.

RELATED VIDEO — ICE Isn’t Taking any More BS!:

“Robert Carlos Munoz is a child sex offender and illegal alien from Guatemala who attempted to evade law enforcement and dragged an ICE officer 50 yards down the street with his car,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

Thankfully, the officer is expected to make a full recovery. This illegal alien has been committing violent crimes in the U.S. for nearly 15 years. He is a convicted child sex offender who has a rap sheet that includes an arrest for domestic assault and multiple driving offenses. [Emphasis added] Under Governor Tim Walz, this sicko was living in Minnesota without consequence. Instead of comparing ICE law enforcement to the Gestapo, Governor Walz should be thanking our brave law enforcement for arresting these violent criminals. [Emphasis added]

Munoz first arrived in the United States from Guatemala at an unknown time and date via the southern border. His criminal record in the U.S. dates back to 2010 and includes convictions for sex crimes against a minor, driving without a valid license, and driving illegally.

Munoz has also previously been arrested for domestic assault. ICE agents have been trying to take custody of Munoz since 2013.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.