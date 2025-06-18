The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) is considering charges against New York City Comptroller and Democrat mayoral candidate Brad Lander for allegedly assaulting an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent and impeding the arrest of an illegal alien.

On Tuesday, Lander showed up at a Manhattan courthouse to observe immigration hearings involving illegal aliens facing deportation and proceeded to allegedly prevent an ICE agent from taking custody of one such illegal alien.

As a result, ICE agents arrested Lander. A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokeswoman released a subsequent statement, noting that “no one is above the law” and suggesting that Lander had assaulted an ICE agent.

As Lander was released from ICE custody late on Tuesday and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) claimed there are no charges against him, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said Lander may face charges.

“The SDNY is continuing to investigate the actions involving New York City Comptroller Brad Lander at 26 Federal Plaza today,” the spokesman told the New York Daily News, mentioning that assaults on law enforcement officers, destruction of property, and obstruction of official proceedings are federal crimes.

When speaking to a crowd cheering-on his release from custody, Lander said he had intended to help the illegal alien, sought by ICE, evade arrest.

“I will be fine, but Edgardo is not going to be fine, and the rule of law is not fine, and our constitutional democracy is not fine,” Lander said. “I really think I failed today, because my goal was to get Edgardo out of the building so he can get back to his family. We are not going to allow Donald Trump to wreck the rule of law, to deny people due process, and to turn our country into something that doesn’t meet its obligations under international law.”

