Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) is calling on Congress to subpoena billionaire George Soros, citing his alleged role in funding far-left protests, pushing globalist policies, and destabilizing American democracy. Now, she’s gaining backup from Reps. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) and Lisa McClain (R-MI), who voiced support for the idea during an appearance on The Benny Show on Wednesday.

Asked by host Benny Johnson if he supports Luna’s push to subpoena Soros, Hunt responded, “Of course, I agree with this. George Soros has been a problem for this country for a very long time, and he has interfered with our elections.”

Hunt went on to say, “He has funded Democrats down to the county level in order to flip counties and flip cities. We know for a fact that he is responsible for a lot of the mayhem that we have seen happen all over our country. We know he is probably somewhat responsible for the summer of love that we saw take place and ravage our country a few years ago.”

When asked by Johnson if other congressmembers were prepared to join the effort, Hunt said he was not aware of others backing the move but said he supports “bringing [Soros] forward and questioning him,” adding, “We need to expose him for who he is and for what he’s done.”

McClain, appearing on the same program, offered similar support, saying, “I would absolutely [support a subpoena]. Anna Paulina Luna is absolutely not wrong on that.”

The Michigan congresswoman continued, saying, “Why wouldn’t we take a look at foreign actors playing nefariously in the LA riots? We need to take a good long look at that.”

Shortly after McClain’s interview aired, Luna quote-tweeted the clip, writing, “cc: @RepLisaMcClain—I have suggested this to Comer, who has subpoena authority. Let’s get it done.”

Luna followed up on X, saying, “Honest question: Why has Congress never subpoenaed George Soros before? Why am I the first one to bring this up? This should have been done a long time ago.”

Luna originally announced her intent to subpoena Soros on June 12, saying, “The next time Democrats try to subpoena Elon Musk I will have a subpoena ready for George Soros.”

In a subsequent appearance on The Benny Show the next day, Luna elaborated, “Soros is an interesting twist… You have Neville Singham, an open Marxist, pro-China, and then you have Soros, an open globalist. Both end objectives are to take down the West and to fight what President Trump is doing, because he is literally the person standing in the way of that.”

Johnson pressed Luna, “George Soros has been sowing these seeds for the better part of the last three decades. Why hasn’t he ever been subpoenaed? Are Republicans just so weak?”

Luna replied, “I think this should have been done a really long time ago. I’m only one member, and I’m only one vote. We need more people up here with the same mindset.”

Luna continued, “He is not ideologically an American. He might be by citizenship, but he doesn’t believe in American values…if you watch Star Wars, he’s basically the Sith Lord of the left.”

Luna, alongside the Oversight Committee, is demanding financial records and testimony from Neville Singham, who is accused of bankrolling far-left groups to stir up unrest across the country, including violent protests in Los Angeles, while allegedly acting in the interest of the Chinese Communist Party and possibly breaking federal law, including Foreign Agents Registration Act.