Exclusive: Alex Swoyer Discusses Her Book ‘Lawless Lawfare’ That Dissects Weaponization Against Trump

Washington Times Legal Affairs reporter Alex Swoyer joined Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday to discuss her new book, Lawless Lawfare: Tipping the Scales of Justice to Get Trump and Destroy MAGA, which explores the various civil and criminal cases brought against Trump.

Swoyer, a lawyer and former Breitbart News reporter, joined Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle on the program following the book’s release on Tuesday. Lawless Lawfare features interviews with the likes of Donald Trump Jr., Lara Trump, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and has already shot to the number one new release in Amazon’s federal jurisdiction law category.

Swoyer told Boyle that “the weaponization of government and the weaponization of courts” throughout the 2024 campaign served as her motivation to write Lawless Lawfare.

Trump notably faced four criminal indictments between April and August 2023, just months after he launched his third presidential bid in November 2022. Far-left Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought the business records case in New York, Biden DOJ-appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith brought the classified documents and federal 2020 election case challenges, and former Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis pursued the fourth case against Trump at the state level in Georgia. Trump faced multiple civil lawsuits throughout the campaign as well.

“I have a group of law school friends that I still keep in touch with, and as all the lawsuits were coming down against the president and his inner circle during the 2024 campaign all of us were just kind of sharing our thoughts,” Swoyer said. “Not everyone was necessarily a Trump supporter, I think some were maybe team DeSantis at the time, but just all agreed that the charges and the cases were over the top, that it was just ridiculous.”

“Since I’m a lawyer and a reporter, I felt like it was, you know, an abuse of these industries to see the weaponization of government and the weaponization of the courts, so what I basically did was I wrote a book about it,” she continued. “And I go through each lawsuit that you saw the president face, we also talk about some of the other litigation that was not necessarily from Democratic prosecutors, but, for example, the E. Jean Carroll lawsuit that plagued him during his first administration, and even is still on appeal, and kind of talk about how these judges and these prosecutors and, you know, big law firms, they kind of manipulate the law and do things to make sure that the court of public opinion was trying to lean one way ahead of the election, right? It was obvious.”

Swoyer said that in Lawless Lawfare she zones in on rulings that Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan made overseeing the 2020 election case to illustrate such manipulation.

“For example, after Jack Smith came up with his updated indictment following the Supreme Court ruling for Trump in the immunity case, the next step would be for a defendant to be able to file a motion to dismiss, but Judge Chutkan went ahead and allowed Jack Smith’s team to file an oversized motion, basically, in October of 2024 laying out his whole case,” Swoyer detailed. “So it was just little things like that that, as a lawyer, I knew were abnormal, and there was obvious, you know, intentions and bias looking at the election.”

Swoyer also dives into the “problematic” media coverage of the cases brought against Trump in Lawless Lawfare.

“One of the main things I lay out in the book, which I think you’ll agree with, is the media coverage of all this and how problematic it was,” she said. “Media Research Center actually did a really good study looking at all these cases and the different prosecutors, okay, and how the different legacy media covered them. So like, just for example, you talked about Georgia. In April of 2024, Media Research Center had a study, and it looked like ABC and CBS did 99 stories about the Fani Willis prosecution, and none of them mentioned that Fani Willis is a Democrat.”

“Well, why is that important? She was running for reelection at the time, so the fact that she’s running for reelection, it should be noted, and that she’s a Democrat prosecuting the leading Republican presidential candidate,” she added. “And those were the type of issues we saw, not just in Georgia, but also with Alvin Bragg, also with Leticia James.”

Swoyer said that Lara Trump, John Eastman, and Paxton all told her in some capacity during interviews these prosecutors’ aim “was basically to silence opposition and to bankrupt, right — to financially drain them,” adding that Lara Trump and Donald Trump Jr. said they believed that Trump would be sentenced to prison if he did not win.

Trump was notably convicted in the business records case, but was sentenced to an “unconditional discharge,” meaning he faced no penalty. Trump is currently appealing the conviction, but according to Swoyer, Donald Trump Jr. said his father is unbothered by the felon label.

“I asked Don Jr. if he thinks that his father’s bothered by that, you know, conviction or felon label, and he said, ‘Of course not. You know, like, it’s basically a badge of honor,'” Swoyer recalled. “It kind of turns into the mug shot. And Lara Trump described that phone call from her father-in-law, as he was going to take his mug shot in Fulton County… like, ‘Hey, what do you think? How do you think this is going to play?’ And she said she predicted it would be Elvis Presley level. And, boy, I think that everyone can agree that’s right.”

Lawless Lawfare can be purchased at Amazon or Barnes & Noble online. Swoyer noted she gives “a special shoutout to Breitbart” in the book.