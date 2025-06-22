Israel Imposes Nationwide Emergency Restrictions After U.S. Iran Strike

Israel’s Home Front Command swiftly imposed sweeping nationwide restrictions early Sunday morning in response to the U.S. airstrikes on three of Iran’s key nuclear facilities. The country is now on an “essential activity only” footing as part of a heightened defense posture amid fears of imminent Iranian retaliation.

Effective at 03:45 a.m. local time, the emergency directive—approved by Israel’s Defense Minister Yisrael Katz following a situational assessment—mandates the closure of schools, non-essential workplaces, and bans on public gatherings. Citizens were urged to stay informed through official channels, including the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app.

The restrictions were issued hours after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the attack via a post on his Truth Social account, calling it a “very successful attack” and stating: “A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow… There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”

Later Saturday night U.S. time, Trump delivered a formal address to the nation, flanked by Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The president thanked both U.S. and Israeli forces for their coordination and described the strike as a “spectacular success.” He closed with a personal expression of gratitude: “We love you, God, and we love our great military — protect them. God bless the Middle East, God bless Israel, and God bless America.”

Israeli officials have not issued public statements on the newly imposed restrictions beyond what was released by the Home Front Command. However, the swift implementation suggests a clear anticipation that Iran may retaliate.

In the aftermath of President Trump’s extraordinary display of U.S. military might, the critical question now is whether Tehran will escalate with a direct response—or shift its calculus in the face of overwhelming American force and mounting diplomatic pressure.