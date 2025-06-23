Report: Los Angeles Rioters Helped Illegal Alien Escape from ICE Custody

A mob of rioters in the sanctuary city of Los Angeles, California, reportedly helped an illegal alien break out of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody and fled with him, a new report reveals.

The report from the Manhattan Institute’s Heather Mac Donald, published in the Wall Street Journal, details the extent to which California’s sanctuary state policy enabled the anti-ICE riots that occurred earlier this month while ensuring activists could assist illegal aliens in committing jailbreak.

In one particular case, Mac Donald reports, a mob of rioters surrounded ICE agents who had arrested an illegal alien before helping the detainee escape in a movie-like scenario:

The day before, according to the commander I interviewed, a mob of several dozen surrounded two ICE agents taking an illegal alien into custody on Vermont Boulevard. Six men jumped out of a truck and grabbed the handcuffed suspect from the back of the ICE van, threw the suspect into their truck, and fled. The ICE agents gave chase, but without sirens or lights, the pursuit was futile. Neither of these incidents was reported in the press. The commander said the LAPD didn’t put out an alert for its officers to apprehend the fleeing abduction squad, presumably to avoid violating Los Angeles’s sanctuary law, which bans using city personnel for federal immigration enforcement.

[Emphasis added]

Law enforcement officers, according to Mac Donald’s report, want California’s sanctuary state policy overturned so that they can coordinate with ICE agents in making arrests of criminal illegal aliens.

“It would be safer if we could work with ICE,” a Los Angeles law enforcement officer told Mac Donald. “We should block off the street to assist their agents in making arrests.”

Mac Donald’s report comes after Breitbart News exclusively reported that ICE agents are facing a 500-percent increase in assaults since President Donald Trump took office.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.