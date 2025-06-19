Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are now facing a 500 percent increase in assaults as they attempt to locate and arrest illegal aliens living in the United States, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data exclusively obtained by Breitbart News revealed.

“Today, the Department of Homeland Security released new data revealing that ICE law enforcement is now facing a 500% increase in assaults while carrying out enforcement operations,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Breitbart News.

McLaughlin pointed to the recent arrest of Roberto Carlos Munoz, an illegal alien and convicted child sex offender, who dragged an ICE agent 50 yards with his car as he attempted to evade arrest in Bloomington, Minnesota.

“Just this week, an ICE officer was dragged 50 yards by a car while arresting an illegal alien sex offender. Every day the men and women of ICE put their lives on the line to protect and defend the lives of American citizens,” McLaughlin said.

Likewise, McLaughlin called out the Democrats such as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries; Boston, Massachusetts, Mayor Michelle Wu; Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz; and Los Angeles, California, Mayor Karen Bass for their seemingly threatening statements against ICE agents.

While Wu and Walz have compared ICE agents to Nazis, Jeffries made threats against agents by stating he will work to expose their identities.

“Every single ICE agent who is engaged in this aggressive overreach and are trying to hide their identities from the American people will be unsuccessful in doing that … every single one of them, no matter what it takes, no matter how long it takes will of course be identified,” Jeffries said weeks ago.

“Make no mistake, Democrat politicians like Hakeem Jeffries, Mayor Wu of Boston, Governor Tim Walz, and Mayor Bass of Los Angeles are contributing to the surge in assaults of our ICE officers through their repeated vilification and demonization of ICE,” McLaughlin said. “From comparisons to the modern-day Nazi gestapo to glorifying rioters, the violent rhetoric of these sanctuary politicians is despicable. This violence against ICE must end.”

Most recently, Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that she forcibly impeded and interfered with ICE agents as they were trying to arrest an illegal alien at Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey.

Similarly, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York has not ruled out charging New York City Comptroller and Democrat mayoral candidate Brad Lander for allegedly assaulting an ICE agent and interfering with the arrest of an illegal alien.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.