Exclusive — Energy Secretary Chris Wright: Trump’s ‘Drill Baby Drill’ Sent the Message that ‘We Believe in American Energy Production’

President Donald Trump’s repeated message to “Drill baby drill” has sent a message — “We believe in American energy production,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright said during a policy event discussion with Breitbart News on Tuesday.

Wright offered a stunning data point highlighting gasoline prices today.

“We’re at peak gasoline price, peak demand time in the summer. They’re the lowest they’ve been in inflation-adjusted terms for 20 years, except for COVID, where everything went wrong, and everyone stayed home and watched Netflix,” Wright explained.

“But I mean, so we have low gasoline prices, low diesel prices, relatively low oil prices. And when President Trump said, ‘Drill, baby, drill’ — and I mean, now, like did 100 drilling rigs stand up in that moment?” he asked. “Of course not.”

“But that attitude, those words, they send a message. We believe in American energy production. We’re proud in American energy production. We’re forever going to be committed to American energy production,” the energy secretary explained.

“So when you think about that, and we’re aligned, all of the other Arab nations in the Middle East — and Israel, of course — are aligned with ‘Iran is the problem, and the United States and peace and commerce is the solution,'” Wright said, explaining that message “says it’s very hard to be a bad actor and try to do things on the margin to spike energy prices.”

In other words, the U.S. leading on energy is a position of power that can usher in peace in other regions.

“You know, if the U.S. is leaning forward on energy, it’s just a very different posture than two years ago, when President Biden was president, right? Iran, Russia invaded Ukraine — there was no reduction in energy exports anywhere in the world, but oil prices skyrocketed because of the different posturing, different leadership styles of the two presidents,” Wright observed.

