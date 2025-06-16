Breitbart News Hosting Policy Event with Energy Secretary Chris Wright

Breitbart News is hosting a policy event with Energy Secretary Chris Wright as the United States continues in its efforts to enter into an era of sheer energy dominance under the Trump administration.

The event, a discussion with Secretary Wright and Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, is taking place Tuesday, June 24, in Washington, DC. Breitbart News is partnering with CGCN and the ALFA Institute to put on the event, which begins at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

“President Trump’s point man on energy policy, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, is exactly the right person to talk to in order to understand how the president’s Big Beautiful Bill will further unleash American energy independence and development in the United States,” Boyle said in a statement, previewing the event and the discussions it will trigger.

“As we have explored in previous policy events, the president wants to drill, baby, drill and harness the great power that the United States has in our vast deposits of natural resources, and we expect to discuss all of this and more — including how the president’s and administration’s decisions and actions will impact industry partners — with Secretary Wright as we continue this event series with a bang,” he added.

Mike Catanzaro, CEO of CGCN, said in a statement that Secretary Wright is an “extraordinarily effective leader in promoting President Trump’s energy dominance agenda.”

“Continuing his visionary record as an energy champion in the private sector, Secretary Chris Wright has been, and will continue to be, an extraordinarily effective leader in promoting President Trump’s energy dominance agenda. Breitbart News is the perfect news outlet to interview Secretary Wright to explain politics and policymaking at DOE and the Trump administration,” Catanzaro stated.

“We’re honored to host Energy Secretary Chris Wright for a timely conversation at the intersection of energy innovation, national competitiveness, and technology policy,” Matt Sparks, co-founder of The ALFA Institute, said ahead of the event.

“As the U.S. navigates a rapidly shifting global energy landscape, Secretary Wright’s leadership offers invaluable insight into how emerging technologies can strengthen our country,” Sparks added.

The event comes not only as the “big, beautiful bill” works its way through Congress, but also as the Energy Department works to cut waste, fraud, and abuse in the meantime. Last month, for example, Wright announced plans to slash dozens of regulations — 47, to be exact — that he said were “driving up costs and lowering quality of life” for the American people.

Additionally, Wright announced weeks ago that the U.S. Department of Energy is saving U.S. taxpayers well over $3 billion with the termination of 24 awards issued by the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED).

This will be the third policy event held by Breitbart News, coming after a successful policy discussion with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum in March which was followed by a conversation with Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins in May.