Trump Says He Will Likely Meet with Zelensky at NATO Summit

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would likely meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the NATO Summit in the Hague, Netherlands.

Asked by a reporter aboard Air Force One en route to the Summit whether or not he planned to meet with Zelensky, Trump said, “Yeah, probably I’ll see him.”

“What would you say to him?” the reporter followed up.

“I’ll say, ‘How ya doing?'” Trump joked in response. “He’s in a tough situation, should’ve never been there.”

Trump’s plans to meet the Ukrainian leader amid the Ukraine-Russia war come on the heels of Trump brokering a peace deal between Israel and Iran, days after the United States carried out strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities.

Like Israel and Iran, Trump hopes to negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Ending the wars in Eastern Europe and the Middle East has been a key focus of his administration since he took office.

“I’d like to see a deal with Russia,” he said during the press gaggle aboard Air Force One and noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to help in peace talks between Iran and Israel.

WATCH — Exclusive: Witkoff Details Path to Peace in Ukraine:

“As you know, Vladimir called me up. He said, ‘Can I help you with Iran?’ I said, ‘No, I don’t need help with Iran. I need help with you,” Trump told reporters. “And I hope we’re going to be getting a deal done with Russia.”

Trump said 6,500 soldiers died in the war between the countries last week alone.

Trump’s comments on Russia came in response to a reporter’s question, asking if he would be okay with “language in the final summit declaration about aggression by Russia.”

Trump said he would need to review any language.